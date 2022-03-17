Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Teen housemate Eslam El Gohari acknowledges taking pride having Arab and Filipino heritage, as he continues his “Pinoy Big Brother” journey.

As the housemates were still getting to know each other, El Gohari opened up about being mixed race while having breakfast with Camp Masagana.

Although he acknowledged having difficulty balancing that, he holds both his Arab and Filipino blood close to his heart.

“I take pride in being Arab and Filipino. Pinoy tayo. It's hard to balance two nationalities. You have to hold both and not let go no matter what,” he said.

Asked about having an identity crisis, El Gohari said he felt it sometimes.

“I like Filipino food. I feel home in the Philippines the first time I stepped in. But at the same time my behaviors are different,” he said. “It's not our fault that we became mixed. It's no one's fault.”

Meanwhile, the teen housemates, who are divided into two camps, have continued accomplishing the challenges given by Big Brother for their first weekly task in the mountains.

Camps Masagana and Matiyaga both needed to unlock a chest with 10 locks. But they had to search for the right keys that were scattered in the campsite.

Each group was given 30 minutes to accomplish the task. Eventually, the housemates were able to get the two stars inside the treasure chest.

“PBB” airs nightly via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC, with 24/7 streaming on Kumu.