Paulo Avelino hopes to visit son Aki in New York

Photo from LJ Reyes and Paulo Avelino's Instagram accounts



Actor Paulo Avelino is planning to visit his son, Aki, when he flies to the United States later this month for a concert tour.

In the virtual press conference of “OA Sa Love in the USA,” Avelino admitted that he has informed his former partner LJ Reyes about visiting their son in New York.

“Actually na-mention ko na sa mommy niya. Tinatanong lang kung ano ‘yung dates. Pero nando’n na rin ako, might as well see my son. I haven’t seen him since they left,” the Kapamilya actor said.

Reyes and her two kids have been staying with the actress' family in New York since September last year, following her separation from her partner of six years and Summer's father, actor Paolo Contis.

Avelino was also quizzed if he will be bringing his on-screen partner Janine Gutierrez with him when he meets his son.

The actor answered the question in jest: “Aki, nanay mo. ‘De joke lang.”

The “Marry Me, Marry You” star said he is excited to see Aki again, who is also studying in the city.

“Excited na excited na rin akong makausap ang anak ko kasi nag-i-school na rin do’n and everything,” the actor added.

Avelino and Gutierrez are joining Ogie Alcasid in his upcoming concert tour in America later this month.

They will be performing at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on March 26, at the Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, California on April 2, and at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California on April 3.

Avelino and Gutierrez recently worked together in the ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Following the conclusion of their series, the two were spotted in Palawan together fueling speculations that something is brewing between them.