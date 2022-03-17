Parokya ni Edgar to perform at Expo 2022 Dubai

Photo from Expo 2020 Dubai's Instagram account

Veteran OPM band Parokya ni Edgar is the latest act from the Philippines to perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Parokya lead vocalist Chito Miranda confirmed their appearance in an Instagram post showing the band in an airplane.

“Field trip with friends. 'Yan exactly 'yung feeling ko tuwing may biyahe kami ng Parokya,” Miranda said in the caption.

“Para kaming grade school students na pupunta sa planta ng ice cream at Manila Zoo, tapos si Dindin 'yung mayaman mong kaklase na masarap katabi kasi palaging madaming snacks.”

In his post, Miranda also noted that they have not performed live since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ang weird kasi parang hindi 2 years 'yung lumipas... Feeling namin, last week lang 'yung last tour. Sana ganun din ako sa lyrics haha! Di bale, dala ko naman 'yung trusty EheadsParokya Songhits ko... dadalin ko sa gig,” the singer said in jest.

He vowed to make up for their two-year absence due to the health crisis.

Parokya ni Edgar will be performing at the Jubilee Stage on March 18.

Other Filipinos who have been invited to perform at Expo 2020 were Ben&Ben, Gigi de Lana, Juan Karlos, Yeng Constantino, Gloc-9, and Ely Buendia.