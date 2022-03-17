'Ms. Marvel' set to premiere this June 8 on Disney+

Screenshot from "Ms. Marvel" trailer.

The new Marvel series "Ms. Marvel" is set to be released on Disney+ this June 8.

The new "Ms. Marvel" trailer amazed fans with scoring from Canadian hitmaker The Weeknd with his 2020 blockbuster "Blinding Lights."

"Blinding Lights" has logged the most number of weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 chart by any act since August 1958.

"Ms. Marvel" revolves around Kamala Khan and her journey to succeed Carol Danvers as the next Captain Marvel. She is the first Muslim to headline a Marvel comic series.

