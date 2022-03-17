LOOK: James Reid graces cover of FAULT Magazine

Actor-musician James Reid graced the March issue of FAULT Magazine, where he talked about his new musical collaboration and working in Los Angeles.

"We sat down to discuss his new music, artistic journey, and as always, his FAULTs," FAULT Magazine said in an Instagram post.

In the interview, Reid thanked his management, Transparent Arts, for having the opportunity to collaborate with Got7’s Jay B and Taiwanese rapper ØZI on the track "Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)."

"I owe it to my management, Transparent Arts, for orchestrating the whole collaboration, remixing the song, and hooking me up with Jay B and ØZI who both did a legendary job on the new track," he told FAULT Magazine.

Reid also talked about how he is adjusting to working in Los Angeles with new artists.

"I don’t even know anymore! Since I’ve been out in LA working with so many different artists and producers I realized there are so many different ways to begin the process. So for me what works it’s to start in a new way every time to keep it fresh," Reid said.

"I love being part of the creative process in all aspects of a project and I encourage my artists to do the same but of course with other creatives. Collaborating is the best part," he added.

Reid flew to LA in mid-February. A despedida arranged by friends and a family send-off at the airport sparked speculation that the actor-singer is leaving the Philippines for good.

His father, Malcolm Reid, has since clarified however that his son is in the US “for recording sessions” and to visit family based there.

Aside from being the founder Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.

