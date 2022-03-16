‘A Family Affair’ co-stars Jake Ejercito and Ivana Alawi share a similar snap taken on the beach during their lock-in taping for the teleserye in Masbate. Instagram: @unoemilio, @ivanaalawi

MANILA — Jake Ejercito has shared snaps taken on the set of the upcoming teleserye “A Family Affair,” which recently filmed scenes in picturesque Masbate.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the Kapamilya actor posted photos of him horseback-riding on the beach and arriving at the local airport, among others.

He also uploaded a selfie of his co-stars Ivana Alawi, Aya Fernandez, and Jameson Blake striking goofy poses apparently using Ejercito’s phone.

Alawi earlier shared a similar photo of the beach which she identified as Masbate.

Ejercito, Alawi, as well leading men Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby started shooting “A Family Affair” in Masbate early this month.

The series was first officially unveiled in February, when Anderson and Milby renewed their respective contract with ABS-CBN.

At the time, Anderson referred to Milby as his onscreen “Kuya,” in an apparent indication of their roles in the series.

“A Family Affair” marks Alawi’s first lead role in a teleserye, and Ejercito’s second main role in an ABS-CBN series after “Marry Me, Marry You.”