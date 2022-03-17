Photo from Karen Bordador's Instagram account

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Karen Bordador was impressed with Kaila Estrada’s portrayal of her life on drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

During an interview on Kapamilya Chat, Bordador was amazed at how Estrada gave justice to her story, citing how the young actress copied her mannerisms well.

“When I met her, wow, she’s really good. She got the way I speak, my mannerisms sa hands. She studied me and watched all my vlogs, connected with me, and tried to understand what I was feeling at that time. So I really, really love Kaila. She's an amazing actress,” Bordador said.

She revealed that she let Estrada internalize her story, allowing the actress to act without pressure. Bordador focused on the storyline and making sure the jargon where she was jailed were used properly.

“Kasi alam kong mahirap ‘pag the entire time nag-a-act siya tapos pagsasabihan mo siya. Parang, she’s in the zone, so I’m going to leave her on her own. She did so well without my help anymore,” the housemate said.

Watching her story being retold, the former DJ admitted she still felt the emotions she experienced back when it was happening inside the prison.

Bordador said she even cried watching the scene where Estrada ran outside the city jail as she felt the pain of getting imprisoned.

“Nung nakalaya na ko, umiyak ako. Nung pinapanood ko si Kaila na tumatakbo palabas ng city jail, I cried and I walked away. I was like, ‘Gosh! Nararamdaman ko na naman ulit ‘yung naramdaman ko that time,’” Bordador recalled.

“It’s very overwhelming to watch things unfold. It’s my history. It’s my life that’s being played. Masakit siya and happy at the same time. Ang dami kong naramdaman,” she added.

She encouraged viewers to watch the second part of her life story, and hopes to inspire people.

“Alam kong maraming nakaka-relate kasi hindi lang naman tayo lahat nakakulong sa isang actual na kulungan, pero nakakulong tayo sa mga puso’t isipan natin. Because there’s a pandemic and maybe the environment is not treating us right, right now,” she added.

