MANILA -- Young actress Kaila Estrada received a surprise birthday greetings from her father John Estrada's friends, Coco Martin and Julia Montes.

On Instagram, John uploaded a video greeting from Martin and Montes, his co-stars on ABS-CBN's long-running action-drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano"

Aside from the Martin and Montes, other "Ang Probinsyano" stars like Rosanna Roces and Michael Flores also greeted Kaila on her special day.

"Happy birthday to my third baby @kailaestrada... Dad is so proud of you. A video greeting from dad's close friends. We love you, Kai. Enjoy your day, anak," John wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of her dad's post, Kaila expressed her gratitude for her father and to all those who shared their well wishes.

"Thank you dad and thank you po for the greeting everyone!" she wriote

Just last week, Estrada showed his support for Kaila after she starred in her first-ever "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode featuring the life story of former celebrity DJ Karen Bordador.

Estrada's daughter with former wife, screen veteran Janice de Belen,

was cast to play Bordador in the two-part episode of "MMK."

Kaila, who has mostly done modeling, has been earning praise for her performance in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "Viral Scandal" with Charlie Dizon.

Kaila decided to join show business in 2019 as she took workshops under Star Magic. In June 2021, she got to ink a management contract with the ABS-CBN talent agency.