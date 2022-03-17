MANILA -- Actress and "Magandang Buhay" host Jolina Magdangal is set to join the campaign rally of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Her participation was confirmed by Magdangal in a social media post on Thursday morning.

On Instagram, the actress said it will be her first time to join the campaign rally for Robredo and Pangilinan as she posted photos of her with her family at the airport.

She also shared snap of her with friend, actress Nikki Valdez, who is also an active celebrity supporter of Robredo and Pangilinan.

"Papunta na kami Zamboanga! First time ko sumama sa actual rally at sobra akong excited. At ang tagal na nung huli ako nagkaroon ng show sa Zamboanga. Mamaya magkukulay pink ang kapaligiran," Magdangal wrote in the caption of her post.

Magdangal earlier praised her husband, Rivermaya's Mark Escueta, for supporting the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

Other celebrities who previously joined rallies were Pangilinan’s wife Sharon Cuneta, Kuh Ledesma, Edu Manzano, Gab Valenciano, Pinky Amador, Ronnie Lazaro, Joel Torre, Agot Isidro, The Company, Ogie Diaz, Kyla, Bituin Escalante, Cherry Pie Picache, and Ely Buendia.