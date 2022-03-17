MANILA -- Actress Jodi Sta. Maria is taking a break from social media again.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the Kapamilya actress uploaded a photo with the word "unplug."

"Sometimes you need to take a break to be alone with your own thoughts and rejuvenate. Unplug to unwind. Bye for now," Sta. Maria wrote with the hashtag #socmeddetox.

Sta. Maria also took a social media detox in June 2020.

Sta. Maria currently stars in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of the hit BBC Studios series “Doctor Foster.”

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney Tv, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.