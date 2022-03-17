‘Paubaya’ hitmaker Moira dela Torre is one of the artists scheduled to appear as volunteers at the Zambaonga City campaign stop of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan. Instagram: @moiradelatorre

MANILA — “Hindi kami bayad.” This was Moira dela Torre’s simple answer to a comment accusing her of being paid to perform at a rally of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The “hugot” hitmaker is one of the dozen showbiz acts lined up to appear at the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign stop in Zamboanga City on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, dela Torre shared on her official Facebook page a poster announcing her participation in the “People’s Rally” to be held at the Cesar C. Climaco Freedom Park.

“See you later, Zamboanga,” she wrote, with a pink flower emoji, Robredo’s campaign color.

Moira’s post immediately went viral, fetching some 20,000 reactions and nearly 3,000 comments as of writing. Many fans of the singer-songwriter lauded her for lending her talent to a national issue, with some joking she would make rally attendees “cry” with her signature heartbreak songs.

Not all the comments were supportive, however, notably one which even accused dela Torre and her fellow artists of being paid to perform for Robredo and Pangilinan.

“GG, 1 to 5 million per artist offer,” the comment said.

Dela Torre answered: “Hindi po kami bayad. Nag-volunteer lang din po kami.”

Her short statement echoes many of those from fellow celebrities who previously performed at Robredo-Pangilinan campaign stops.

Most if not all have emphasized, during their appearances on stage or through social media posts, that they are volunteers and not paid performers or endorsers.

Aside from dela Torre, scheduled celebrity appearances at the Zamboanga rally are Jolina Magdangal, Rica Peralejo, Nikki Valdez, Yeng Constantino, Erik Santos, Bayang Barrios, Lei Ramos, Gab Valenciano, Mayonnaise, Moonstar88, and Rivermaya.