MANILA — Actress Francine Diaz described Thursday her leading men in the new iWantTFC series “Bola Bola” KD Estrada, Ashton Salvador, and Akira Morishita.

In an interview, Diaz said she was grateful about how caring and protective they were on the set.

"Sobrang maalaga at protective silang tatlo kaya sobra akong natutuwa at masaya na nakatrabaho ko sila," Diaz told MJ Felipe in an interview.

Diaz added that she was also glad to share her personal suggestions with Salvador and Morishita that made it to the series.

"Fun fact: may mga adlibs si Aki sa isang eksena na ako ‘yung nag-isip. Medyo natuwa ako roon kasi talagang alam ko na nakatulong ako," Diaz said.

"And ‘yung kay Ashton din, may isa kaming eksena na nahirapan siya sa lines niya. Medyo ni-revise ko lang nang konting-konti ‘yung words para mas madali niyang ma-memorize," she added.

She added that she wanted to make sure that her leading men -- all newcomers to acting -- are comfortable working with her.

Morishita is a member of the new P-pop boy group BGYO, while both Estrada and Salvador were housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

"Medyo tinatansya ko noon habang tumatagal pero nung naging ka-close ko naman na ‘yung tatlo ‘pag naririnig ko paano nila i-throw minsan ‘yung lines, tinutulungan ko sila. Or minsan kapag may mga kilig scenes kami tinuturuan ko rin sila paminsan-minsan kung paano ‘yung mga adlib namin pwede," Diaz said.

"Ginawa ko na lang ding natural, parang ako na lang nga rin po ‘yun eh kasi ‘pag masyado akong naging Thea baka ma-pressure si KD gumalaw sa eksena.

Asked if they were also able to spend quality time together, she said: "Simple lang pero talagang mababaon ko habang buhay."

"Bola Bola" is set to premiere on iWantTFC on March 26.

RELATED VIDEO: