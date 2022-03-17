Britney Spears deletes Instagram account: reports

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles, California in this July 22, 2019 file photo. Nina Prommer, EPA-EFE

American pop star Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account, multiple reports confirmed Thursday.

An article by TMZ said Spears has "silently" left the platforms, while other reports said her account was removed.

As of writing, searching Spears' Instagram handle @britneyspears will lead to a broken page saying: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

Spears was vocal about giving updates about her life after a Los Angeles judge earlier terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled Spears' life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of the multimillion-dollar estate.

The ruling ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, which the "Toxic" singer has described as abusive.

She has signaled she is not yet ready to return to making music after 13 years under a conservatorship that took away control of her personal and business affairs and left her scared of the entertainment business.