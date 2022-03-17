Former ‘Ang TV’ child stars Nikki Valdez, Jolina Magdangal, and Rica Peralejo co-host the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally in Zamboanga City on Thursday. Screenshot



In what unfolded to be an “Ang TV” reunion on stage, Jolina Magdangal joined her fellow kiddie gag show graduates Nikki Valdez and Rica Peralejo at the latest campaign stop of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Magdangal, Valdez, and Peralejo co-hosted the opening portion of the “People’s Rally” at the Cesar C. Climaco Freedom Park in Zamboanga City on Thursday.

Valdez and Peralejo previously did hosting duties at earlier rallies of the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign.

Magdangal, who has been vocal of support for the tandem’s election bid, physically appeared for the first time at their campaign rally in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Magdangal’s husband, musician Mark Escueta of Rivermaya, has been regularly performing with his band for the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign trail. The “Liwanag sa Dilim” hitmaker joined anew on Thursday.

A ‘90s pop culture icon, Magdangal is seen as a huge draw for millennial voters. She remains visible today as a co-host of the daily morning talk show “Magandang Buhay.”

Notably, Magdangal’s former co-host in “Magandang Buhay,” Karla Estrada, is seeking a congressional seat under the Marcos-allied Tingog Party-list.

Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the son of the late dictator, is also seeking the presidency with running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Aside from Magdangal, Valdez, and Peralejo, celebrities who appeared on stage Thursday in Zamboanga City were Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre, Erik Santos, Bayang Barrios, Lei Ramos, Gab Valenciano, Mayonnaise, and Moonstar88.