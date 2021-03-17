Maja Salvador puts up own management company

MANILA – Maja Salvador has decided to put up her own management company as she moves forward with her career as an actress.

On Instagram, Salvador announced that she set up Crown Artist Management Inc. in the hopes of making other people’s dreams comes true.

“Ako po ay sobrang excited sa bagong yugto ng aking career at makita kung saan ako nito dadalhin. Sa aking pagpapatuloy dito sa industriya, I think the best move for me now is to manage myself,” she said.

“At para magawa ko po ito successfully, I put up Crown Artist Management Inc. kasama ang mga tao na malapit sa puso ko,” she added.

Salvador didn't mention the identity of her partners in the new company.

Meanwhile, Salvador expressed her gratitude to Star Magic, saying she wouldn’t be where she is today if not for the ABS-CBN talent management arm.

“I'm forever grateful for all the love I've been given by my Star Magic family, and the opportunities I've been blessed with working with very talented people in the industry. Kung sino ako ngayon, I owe to them and ABS-CBN dahil sa kanilang pag gabay at pagtiwala sa aking kakayanan,” she said.

With her new endeavor, Salvador hopes to still receive the support of the people who have continued to believe in her through the years.

“Sa malaking hakbang na ito with my own management company sana tuloy tuloy niyo pa din po akong suportahan in this new journey of mine trying to make other people's dreams come true as well, tulad na lang ng pagtupad niyo ng sarili kong pangarap,” she said.

Following her post, Salvador’s friends from the entertainment industry quickly congratulated her for her new business. Among them were Erich Gonzales, Enchong Dee, Ruffa Gutierrez, Roxanne Barcelo, AC Bonifacio and others.

Of course, her boyfriend Rambo Nunez also expressed his support for the actress. “Proud of you, always,” he commented.

