LOOK: Nadine Lustre rocks pixie cut in new magazine cover

MANILA – Nadine Lustre looked stunning while sporting a shorter 'do for the cover of the local edition of French magazine L’Officiel.

Photographed by Regine David in Batangas, Lustre can be seen wearing an oversized coat, trousers, and the three-toe sandals worn by Kendall Jenner in the Spring and Summer 2021 campaign of Givenchy in the L’Officiel Philippines cover.

For her other shots, Lustre donned a sheer top, bralette, and ripped silk shorts from Matthew Williams' first collection with Givenchy.

The actress had the help of her usual glam team to create her stunning looks: Jelly Eugenio for her make up, and Paul Nebres for her hair.

Behind the scenes of the #NadineLustre cover shoot—soon on L’Officiel Philippines. pic.twitter.com/QIx6Hk0fUG — L'Officiel Philippines (@LOfficiel_PH) March 16, 2021

Through the years, Lustre has shown that she is not afraid of transformations for her projects.

In a previous interview, Lustre said she is looking to show more of her creative side this 2021.

