Director reveals Sarah G agreed to do 'buwis buhay' stunt for 'Tala' film concert

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo is grateful for all her fans who continuously support all her endeavors, the latest of which is her upcoming film concert dubbed “Tala.”

In an interview for Rider PH Studios, Geronimo said she considers her upcoming show as something that’s more than just a concert.

“More of story-telling of my journey. Hindi lang sa akin itong show na ito. Sa atin po itong lahat. I think ito 'yung kakaiba dito sa show na ito. Punong puno lang po ng pagpapasalamat itong show na ito. Hindi siya para mang-impress ng mga tao. Ang goal ng show na ito na iparamdam lang po sa inyo that we are here, magkakasama po tayo, magkakahawak-kamay po tayo sa kahit anong laban ng buhay.”

Being her first film concert ever, Geronimo acknowledged that mounting this show posed some challenges but also has advantages.

“Limited siya kung titignan mo dahil nga hindi tayo magkakasama during the actual show, but kung titignan mo, mas unlimited siya kasi wider 'yung reach kapag na-air. In a way, that’s an advantage. But one of the disadvantages is 'yun nga, for me, kung iisipin ko, parang hesitant ako kasi iba 'yung experience talaga ng live show ‘di ba? ';Yung connection na makukuha mo,” she said.

“But I’d like to think na mas maraming advantages kasi ito 'yung realidad ng buhay natin ngayon. Let’s just look at the brighter side of things,” she added.

When asked if her preparations for this film concert was any different, she said: “Masasabi ko na parang mas may time kami to prepare kasi although we have a timeline, mas may ample time ako makapagensayo. Nandoon pa rin 'yung pressure pero less pressure. Pagdating sa creative side, ang likot din ng mga utak ng tao ngayon kasi nacha-challenge lahat.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with ABS-CBN News, film concert director Paul Basinillo disclosed the two special guests who will be joining Geronimo on the show.

“We have two guests, the first one is J Makata. He’s gonna be part of the performance which will be a mix of live and virtual. Also, si Champ [Lui Pio],” he said.

Explaing how they made the collaborations possible, Basinillo said: “Lahat ito shinoot parang music video so we actually did a virtual performance of Champ and then we married it to the performance of Sarah live. Pero 'yung recording nila, live pareho. The audio was live. 'Yung virtual component lang 'yung ginawan ng technique para maging seamless siya kahit hindi sila magkasama sa isang lugar.”

He is also particularly proud of a stunt which Geronimo did for the show.

“Never pa niyang nagawa before. Ang pagkakasabi nga ni Sarah dito, buwis buhay. Lahat naman ng concert namin ni Sarah, never namin siyang nilagay sa harness or pinatalon sa trampoline. Anything in danger, walang ganun. This was the first time na may component ng danger especially with the stunt. Si Sarah liked the idea. Ginawa niya ito and, of course, chineck 'yung safety,” he said.

Basinillo said “Tala: The Film Concert” will run for two hours, excluding the pre-event for the VVIP ticket holders.

The one-night event will be shown on KTX.ph and iWantTFC on March 27.