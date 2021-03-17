Charo Santos has new beauty secret - pili nut oil

Charo Santos-Concio with agriculture advocate Rosalina Tan

MANILA -- Charo Santos-Concio is back in the saddle as a beauty icon and endorser. She has even found a new fountain of youth - the humble pili nut of Bicol.

Santos-Concio, 65, was revealed Tuesday as the face of Pili Ani, an all-Filipino beauty and wellness company.

“I'm proud to be an instrument in uplifting the lives of our local farmers by helping create an awareness of our local ingredients for skincare, a cause worthy of support and celebration," said Santos-Concio in her statement to ABS-CBN News.

One of the product lines Santos-Concio is endorsing is a concentrate that utilizes the restorative and anti-bacterial wonders of the pili fruit nut and elemi oil that comes from the sap of pili trees.

With her partnership with agriculture advocate Rosalina Tan, 10 percent of the product’s sales with the code “Ageless Charo” will be donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation.

Santos-Concio also cited her ties with the Bicolanos and her belief in the global appeal of Philippine products.

“We contribute to nation-building by supporting our own products," she said.

Santos-Concio also hopes that in the long term, her support will help uplift the lives of many farming communities.

Santos-Concio has not slowed down with work despite retirement. She continues to host the long-running “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and even amid the pandemic, she has maintained her presence

on online platforms with several guestings and other engagements.

In her latest conversation with Toni Gonzaga, Santos-Concio talked about overcoming depressing episodes in her corporate career.

“It was also the most liberating chapter of my life when I look myself in front of the mirror and accepted the person that I am. 'Yung you’re not being defensive anymore about anything. You know your strengths, but you also have the humility to accept your weaknesses,” she added.

Santos-Concio has also retained her “artista beauty queen face,” not far from her glow in 1976 when she was crowned Baron Travel Girl that led to her rise in showbiz.