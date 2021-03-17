Beth Tamayo reacts to rumored romance between nephew Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo

MANILA – Beth Tamayo revealed that she is happy for her nephew Dominic Roque, who is rumored to be currently in a relationship with Bea Alonzo.

“Happy ako for them,” she told Pilipino Star Ngayon after sharing that Alonzo was actually one of those who congratulated her after she posted about her pandemic wedding.

Without confirming anything, Tamayo said people should just respect the two for deciding to stay low-key.

“For me, that’s the mature way to handle it. Kumbaga, I think they’re very confident and happy sa wherever their relationship… kung saan man sila ngayon,” she said.

“If you’re not admitting anything, you’re not also denying anything. Kung nakita kayong magkasama, eh ‘di kayo magkasama. Kung magkahiwalay ang picture n'yo sa Amanpulo, eh ‘di magkahiwalay picture n’yo,” she added.

Although she is happy for them, Tamayo said she never failed to remind Roque to just be careful because there will always be people who would accuse him of riding on Alonzo’s popularity.

“Alam mo ‘yun… because Bea is the biggest star. Sabi ko sa kanya baka later on you will get a backlash from people saying that nakikisawsaw ka lang sa kasikatan ni Bea or whatever. 'Yung... you don’t have your own identity and just like riding sa career niya something like that.”

“It’s hard. You might get feedback from other people na hindi maganda, deadmahin mo na lang. You know naman what to do and kung saan kayo masaya,” she added.

Alonzo and Roque have been seen together since last year, prompting speculations of a brewing romance.

Early this month, fans believed that they went to Amanpulo together going by their respective social media posts. This, despite the fact that they never posted photos of them together.

In one of her most recent vlogs, Alonzo also did the “jojowain o totropahin” challenge with her mom, where she said that she would rather date Roque than just befriend him.

In another vlog, Enchong Dee revealed that Alonzo’s last caller was a certain “Nic,” which the actress confirmed was Roque.

Alonzo was last known to be in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They separated in mid-2019 after three years together.

Related video: