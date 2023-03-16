LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro turns heads in Nylon cover

MANILA – Sharlene San Pedro did not disappoint her legion of followers as she impressed as the cover of Nylon magazine.

San Pedro graced the front page of Nylon Manila’s March 2023 issue where she opened up about her life as an actress, singer, and streamer.

“Owning up to the wisdom she has accumulated over the years, as well as of the experience that life has offered her thus far, the young actress, singer, and streamer is all grown up and ready for more,” the magazine said.

San Pedro talked about her journey from being a child star to an actress “who enjoys taking risks and now a content creator too.”

“With a career spanning more than half of her life so far, Sharlene San Pedro lets us in on her game play, proving why whether she lies low or emerges from the bunkers of adolescence, she is not one to be messed with,” the caption added.

Fans gushed over the photos of the actress.

“Finally! As she should! Dasurv,” a netizen commented.

San Pedro signed last December with Tier One Entertainment as a gaming talent.

​​She was one of the big winners in the Tier One Entertainment IRL Awards ceremony, where she took home the Instagram Creator of the Year (Female), YouTube Partner of the Year (Female) and the coveted People's Choice Award.

San Pedro's foray into gaming is no stranger to everyone, particularly in the Call of Duty: Mobile circles which boasts of a large community.

San Pedro has been active in showbiz for 18 years. She started her career via the child talent search “Star Circle Quest” in 2004.

