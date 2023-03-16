LOOK: Quino of Big Mountain visits ‘Showtime’ again

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The “madlang pipol” were in for a treat on Thursday as Joaquin "Quino" McWhinney of American reggae band Big Mountain showed up on “It’s Showtime!”.

Quino opened the noontime show with their hit song “Baby I Love Your Way” ahead of their upcoming shows in the country.

It was his second time on the noontime program after visiting also in 2016.

“So nice to be here. The Philippines is an amazing place to tour. Such a good energy,” he said after his performance with Cebu-based band Selah Dub Warriors. “You all have beautiful voices, Filipino people.”

He also expressed happiness to finally go back on stage and perform live before an audience after the pandemic halt.

“It feels really good to be on stage. Shows are feeling wonderful after the break. Just really appreciate that we all went through this together and now we’re recuperating as one people, one family,” he added.

Quino is having a show on March 17, Friday at the Newport Performing Arts Theater which will be followed by a March 18 show at Bevitore in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

He will be flying to the island of Siquijor too for an April 21 show before heading to Tagaytay for another performance on June 3.

Big Mountain rose to fame after their rendition of Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way” entered the top 10 list hit single in the US in early 1994. It also placed second in the UK charts when it was released.