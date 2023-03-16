Lindsay Lohan announces she's pregnant

Actress Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

The "Mean Girls" star announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post on Wednesday where she shared a photo of a baby's onesie. "We are blessed and excited," she captioned her post.

The “Parent Trap” actress did not reveal how far along is she, and when exactly she is due to give birth.

It was in July 2022 when Lohan revealed on her birthday that she is already married to Shammas.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she said of her husband at that time.

“I am stunned that vou are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” she added.

Lohan started her career with the Disney film "The Parent Trap" and became a full-fledged star with "Mean Girls."

She last appeared in the Netflix movie "Falling For Christmas" in 2022.