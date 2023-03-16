MANILA – Beauty queen-turned actress Kylie Verzosa admitted that she dated actor Marco Gumabao several years before her ex-boyfriend Jake Cuenca.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Verzosa revealed that she and Gumabao tried to be a couple but it did not work out.

“Siguro, a long time before Jake, long way before Jake — mga two years ago. We tried. We tried it out, but we were…bata pa kami nun eh,” she said.

Verzosa went on to say that they remained good friends despite not ending up as real-life partners.

“But we remained very good friends. Happy ako sa lahat ng mga pinagdaanan niya sa buhay niya. I’ve seen him grow as an actor, as a person. Nagka-catch up pa rin kami. So yeah, we remain very good friends,” she continued.

Abunda also used the opportunity to ask Verzosa about Cuenca almost a year after their breakup.

The actress admitted that they are yet to talk to each since their split in April 2022.

“I know it’s been a long time pero siguro in time. Only time will tell kung we’re able to already see each other in a very friends setting,” she said.

“Ayoko siyang pilitin pero darating ang panahon when we’ll meet each other and maybe, who knows? Time will only tell.”

In April, Cuenca confirmed that he and Verzosa ended their 3-year relationship, breaking his silence on speculations about their relationship after a series of cryptic posts on social media.

“I’ll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value. This past 3 years of my life have certainly been the best. I say this with such a heavy heart but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways,” the actor said.

According to Cuenca, they broke up without bitterness or anger to be able to look back on the good memories they created when they were still together.

“Akala ko siya na. Akala ko na hindi na ako magkakaroon ng heartbreak. Akala ko siya na. Saka nagmahalan kami. We loved each other," Verzosa shared to Vice Ganda.

Currently, Verzosa is promoting the film with Gumabao titled “Baby Boy Baby Girl” which is set to be released on March 22.

