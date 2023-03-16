BGYO to mark anniversary with 'Be Us' album showcase

MANILA – Pinoy pop group BGYO are hitting another milestone in showbiz as they are nearing their second anniversary in the music scene.

There is no better way to mark the event than to stage a fan con, billed as “Be Us” second anniversary album showcase at the SM City North EDSA Skydome on May 12, Friday.

The group’s sophomore album “Be Us” showed great success as it has racked up over 4.3 million streams, while its tracks “Magnet” and “Tumitigil Ang Mundo” reached 1 million and 1.5 million streams, respectively, on Spotify.

It also topped the iTunes’ album chart in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates.

The “Be Us” second anniversary album showcase tickets will be available at SM Tickets priced at P2,500 (VVIP), P2,000 (VIP), and P1,000 (regular).

BGYO’s fans called ACEs are in for another surprise because the “Be Us” album box set is available for pre-order for only P1,999. The album box set contains a CD, lyric booklet, random mini standee, photocard set, pop grip, and ACEs pin.

The pre-order will also serve as a ticket to a fan meet and greet with BGYO.

Meanwhile, those who have pre-ordered “The Light” last year can enjoy a P200 discount voucher when they purchase the “Be Us” album box set.

BGYO became a trending topic after their leader Gelo went viral when a fan posted his 2x2 ID picture on Twitter which earned him praise for his stunning visuals.

The group’s main dancer Nate also caught the attention of the K-pop group BTS who liked his dance cover of J-Hope and J. Cole’s “on the street” on TikTok.

Dubbed as the “Aces of P-Pop,” the group recently spread fun and excitement at Marquee Mall, Pampanga and The District Imus, Cavite last March 4 and 5 for their mall tour.

They will be gathering the hearts of “ACEs” once again this March 26 at Ayala Malls Feliz, Pasig.



RELATED VIDEO