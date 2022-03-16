Watch more on iWantTFC

For 'The Batman,' Robert Alonzo taught Robert Pattinson Filipino martial arts and other moves from Southeast Asian fighting styles.

"I did train Rob in closer range martial arts styles, which includes obviously, Filipino Martial Arts, eskrima, kali, arnis. And I also put in some pencak silat drills and and a lot of Southeast Asian styles like Muay Thai and obviously some boxing, some kickboxing, but a lot of it was to really primarily increase his spatial awareness in much closer proximity of engagement, as opposed to a different style," Alonzo noted.

Robert Alonzo in the behind the scenes look for 'Deadpool'

Pattinson described Alonzo as an 'incredible teacher' and 'great choreographer.' He explained the technique that the Fil-Am martial artist instilled in him that significantly helped him in his performance.

"I haven't done martial arts since I was about 11. I've done boxing and stuff, but nothing really with weapons or any of this kind of stuff. And so I did a crash course. I finished Tenet, and then came to London and started working with Rob (Alonzo) for about three months, and we do kind of six hours a day, but he does this really interesting technique where he doesn't really teach you the choreography that's specific to the scene until right before the scene. He just teaches you the real martial art. And so you're so familiar with a lot of the kind of basic moves that it feels like you're really doing it by the time you get to the fight," Pattinson said.

Robert Alonzo in the behind the scenes look for 'Oblivion'

Alonzo entered the film and TV industry as a stunt performer in the '90s. He's currently one of its most in-demand supervising stunt coordinators and second-unit directors. His long list of credits includes other box-office hits 'Deadpool' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'

Alonzo said incorporating Filipino martial arts in his projects is second nature to him. "I always try to put in something on any movies that I work on because I think it's one of the most well-rounded styles of them all primarily because look at all the eskrimadors in the Philippines who are 80 to 90 years old. They're still very hard to take down."

Alonzo added that "we're some of the fiercest warriors this planet has ever seen, as Filipinos. However, we're also some of the most kindhearted as well. We are natural-born fighters, but we're also natural entertainers."

For 'The Batman,' Alonzo said that following director Matt Reeves' realistic and film noir approach without the usual superhero-movie-over-reliance to visual effects was challenging but ultimately rewarding, as their hard work paid off and the film continues to receive critical acclaim and box-office success.