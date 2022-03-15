Rumored couple Ruffa Gutierrez and Herbert Bautista pose for a selfie. Screenshot

MANILA — In an apparent confirmation of their rumored romance, actress Ruffa Gutierrez referred to former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista as, “No. 1 sa puso ko” (No. 1 in my heart).

Gutierrez made the romantic gesture on Instagram on Tuesday, as she shared a video compiling Bautista’s campaign as aspiring senator.

The video also includes Gutierrez’s selfie with Bautista.

“#8 sa balota, #1 sa puso ko!” Gutierrez wrote in the caption, referring to Bautista’s name placement in the May elections ballot — and their personal relationship.

Gutierrez, 47, and Bautista, 53, have been rumored to be in a relationship for months. However, the two have been tight-lipped whenever asked about their love life, with Gutierrez notably evasive on the topic in live episodes of “It’s Showtime,” where she sits as judge.

The two portrayed husband and wife, parents of Kathryn Bernardo’s character, in the digital series “The House Arrest of Us” in October 2020.

As early as then, in promotions for the project, Gutierrez and Bautista would be teased by their fellow cast members about a supposed blooming romance.

Both Gutierrez and Bautista have children from their respective past relationship.