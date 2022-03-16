MANILA -- Actor Richard Gutierrez shared his sweet message for his wife Sarah Lahbati as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary last March 14.

"I am blessed to have a wife who’s always up for any crazy journey I can think of, but loving you has been my favorite adventure so far, because this is an adventure of a lifetime @sarahlahbati. Happy anniversary my love," Gutierrez wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section of his post, Lahbati left the message: "I love you, mahal ko."

In an earlier post on Instagram, Lahbati shared her message for Gutierrez to mark their special day.

Gutierrez and Lahbati pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.