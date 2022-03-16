Martial Law-set movie ‘Liway’ to air ad-free on YouTube

Movie enthusiasts can now watch the 2018 independent film “Liway,” starring Glaiza de Castro, for free on YouTube starting March 18.

The Martial Law-set movie will be uploaded on the video-streaming platform without any ads in between, as announced on the film’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Kip Oebanda, “Liway” centers on a young boy growing up in a prison during the Martial Law era as a son of anti-Marcos dissident Cecilia Flores-Oebanda, also known as Commander Liway.

Kenken Nuyad played the role of Dakip Oebanda, the point of view of the movie’s director, with De Castro in the title role.

During the 37th Luna Awards in 2019, the film won the Best Actress award for De Castro. It also won Best Editing and Best Screenplay.

