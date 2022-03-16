MANILA -- Streaming platform Kumu has launched the all-digital international singing competition “Sing For The Stars” which will be judged by Broadway star Lea Salonga and Grammy winner Michael Bublé.

Beginning March 19 at 9 p.m., the judges will be finalizing the last four of 15 hopefuls and officially setting off the tournament.

In a virtual press conference held recently, Salonga and Buble discussed the things they are most excited about as the competition kicks off.

“I don’t think this is going to necessarily be a competition where one genre is going to have a leg up over another. But as Michael said, we are looking for stars. We are looking for that voice, that tone that makes you kind of stop and listen,” Salonga said.

While a lot of people are great singers, there are those who are easily recognizable and that sets them apart from others.

“You know who it is and you latch onto them. It isn’t that they are more talented than the next guy but there is something very special and unique that makes them who they are. Sometimes you will know it in a second. The first moment you hear that voice, there it is. That’s the person that I am going to follow,” she said.

Buble, meanwhile, is excited to “discover who the artists are” as the competition goes on.

“Years of watching singing competitions has shown us that there are singers and there are artists. There are certain people who have a very clear and clever concept of who they are. They will bring something special to a song or to a genre that you never saw coming,” he said.

Given the constraints of the live-streaming platform as compared to in-person events, Buble does not think there would be any difference in terms of his expectations on what the contestants will have to bring to the virtual stage.

“The truth is, if we really want to get down to voices, I think we’ve all seen over the years in many singing competitions, a lot of people can sing. Singing is not special. A lot of people can sing. What is special is when you can hear someone and recognize that voice instantly. That is the difference between a star and just your everyday kid or person who wants to dabble in singing,” he explained.

For Buble, he knows someone is exceptional the moment he hears that voice.

“It won’t be because their pitch is so much better or because they can do these incredible runs. It will be because they have something in their voice that is so unique that I’ll realize, ‘Well that is somebody who can be a star and a recognizable voice on the radio, television or movies.’ That’s what I am gonna be looking for.”

Kumu’s “Sing For The Stars” hopes to find a way to tap into the abundance of undiscovered talents online, while harnessing the power of social networking to forge its own global community.

The first phase of the competition opened to aspiring musicians and artists last February 23.

The top 11 competitors will advance to the final leg while the remaining four will duke it out to secure their last chance to enter the finals.

The grand champion will take home $10,000 in cash, a one-year record contract with Warner Music, and their own mini-concert in the Kumu app, plus a one-on-one coaching session from Bublé.

The first runner-up will win $4,000 in cash, while the second runner-up will receive $2,000.