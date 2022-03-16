Musician Bea Dolloso



It is a common saying that when one is unhappy or depressed, the art – whether music or illustration – they put out can be bittersweet gems.

For Bacolod-based singer Bea Dolloso, the isolation and seclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic was remarkably an antidote to her heartache.

Torn by a breakup, she returned to forgotten loves and passion to dull the pain of her wounded heart – music and art. And she penned a bunch of songs fueled by the pangs of the heart.

The first song, “Yellow,” is about people who are seen as the happy ones but are struggling inside. The second and latest single under Lilystars Records called “All the Things” is about that heartbreak.

“That was my first time to experience heartbreak, I got into what I love doing – art and music,” bared Dolloso. “I started drawing and re-learning art. It helped me cope. And it was through that I released my emotion and I made a lot of songs because of heartbreak.

And “All the Things” with its forlorn piano in Tori Amos-esque fashion ushers in the blunted anger and confusion of a relationship gone awry.

In a gossamer voice, she sings,

“Do you even think about me?

Do you think of all the pieces I got off me for you?”

And then,

“Say it again, say that you love me.

Tell me straight to the eye, tell me you care.”

In simple and yet measured words, the pain is palpable.

The return to song was also her tribute to her late father, Leo, who introduced her to the music of his generation.

“My late father was into music and an artist as well,” Dolloso told digging deep into the pain that drives her. “He taught me how to play the guitar and he introduced me to the music of Eraserheads, Rivermaya, and many others bands from the 1990s. When he passed away, that is when I wanted to do more and make him proud.”

But as Dolloso moved up from high school to college, the early passions of painting and music were placed in the backseat.

“During my teenage years, I left art and music because I lost my passion for them. No matter how I tried, I always get lost,” she said.

Life, school, and love got in the way. That is until the breakup.

Lest you think that the past two years have seen Dolloso in a funk, fret no more.

“I made the song after my first heartbreak two years ago. I don’t feel that way anymore. I have put the bad vibes aside and I have rebounded and have one else in my life now. And I also paint although I am still learning. I hope to be a full time artist as I get older,” she said.

Nevertheless, bright sunny days aside in this pandemic, music fans in search of something new, something good, can reflect on a moment in time when Dolloso felt lost in the woods and penned the achingly beautiful “All the Things.”

Sometimes, heartbreak can be good especially when you find that old voice and your soul.