MANILA — Actress Charlie Dizon greeted her "Viral Scandal" co-star Kaila Estrada on her birthday this Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Dizon posted photos of Estrada, addressing her as "our dearest Raven," referring to her character on the primetime drama.

Dizon also looked back at how they are now closer from their days at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

"Love you so much teh! So happy that we've gotten so much closer since we've known each other, from before na nagkakahiyaan tayo mag-hi sa school to now na anytime may matatawagan ako," Dizon said.

"Miss ko na ang coffee dates natin every morning and script reading/ chikahan gabi-gabi," she said.

"You're such an amazing person. Di mo lang alam gano ako may natututunan sayo everytime kausap kita. Love you Kai @kailaestrada !!! Enjoy your day please!!"