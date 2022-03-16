MANILA - South Korean pop group BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are among the big artists who will perform at this year's Grammys this coming April in Las Vegas.

This was announced by the Recording Academy on Tuesday.

First round of #GRAMMYs performers is out. 👀



Who are you excited to see take the stage? 👉 https://t.co/GaJJ9RdR77 pic.twitter.com/qrjTvA4nQM — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2022

Also performing at the ceremony are music stars Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

Aside from performing, BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Butter,” while Rodrigo and Eilish received multiple nominations, respectively.

On social media, BTS shared their excitement performing again at The Grammys.

For her part, Rodrigo shared her disbelief that she will be performing at the 64th edition of the prestigious music awards.

Eilish also took to social media to confirm her upcoming performance.

The much-awaited show will air be aired live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS.