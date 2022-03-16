Aubrey Miles turns 42, shares sexy photo

MANILA -- Actress Aubrey Miles celebrated her 42nd birthday on March 16 and to mark the special occasion, she posted her topless photo on Instagram.



"My vibe ever since. When I reached my 40s, I suddenly realized that I have no shame and nothing to hide. What’s there to hide anyway?" she wrote.

"I’m just sharing how much fun it is to have freedom that I choose for myself. I’m 42 now and how many more years do I wish to live? 30 or 42 more years? hmmm That’s why, I go for it! I try to live my life freely but with care. If that makes sense."

Aubrey's long-time partner Troy Montero also greeted her through an Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday my Sweetness," he wrote.

Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. Miles also have a son named Maurie with previous relationship.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Miles shared that she and her family will try living in Boracay for a month as part of their efforts to give their kids a taste of the island life.