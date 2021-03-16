Rachel Alejandro shares story behind new single 'Takipsilim'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Rachel Alejando recently dropped her latest single “Takipsilim” which is about not losing hope during the darkest moments.

In an interview on DZMM Teleradyo’s “Sakto” Tuesday, Alejandro said she wanted to create new music when she returned to the Philippines last December.

“The last time na nag-record ako ng single was quite a number of years ago. Naisip namin nung cousin ko na magpa-contest. In-announce namin through Kumu. Nino (Alejandro), my cousin, has a regular stream on Kumu.”

“Ang ginawa namin is in-announce namin sa mga professional and amateur songwriters. In-invite namin sila to send any composition, whether a new composition or something that’s been lying around for a while. Tapos after a while, marami na kaming natanggap,” she said.

When she and her cousin came across “Takipsilim,” Alejandro said they immediately knew that it was the right comeback song for her.

Sharing the story behind its lyrics, Alejandro explained: “Ang word na takipsilim as a Tagalog word, medyo malalim siya. Hindi siya ginagamit sa araw-araw. Takipsilim is 'yung point between sunset and 'yung talagang madilim na madilim na, which is nga it’s the point na halos wala ka nang pag-asa.”

The singer-actress said it is very fitting to come out with a song like this especially during a pandemic when a lot of people seems to be losing hope.

“Ang dami sa atin lalo na 'yung mga medyo nawalan ng trabaho tulad naming mga performers, ang tagal na, one year na kami practically since the time na nakapag-concert, nakakanta in front of a real audience. So almost nawawalan ka na ng pag-asa pero meron pang konting ilaw.”

Alejandro said “Takipsilim” is also a song for the brokenhearted.

“In the case nga nung istorya sa kanta, 'yung chorus kasi goes ‘Minamasdan ko ang dilim, hinahanap ang sagot sa kulay ng takipsilim’ kasi parang humahanap pa siya ng pag-asa. Umaapela pa siya sa kanyang minamahal na sana mabigyan pa ng one more chance.”

Released under Rebel Records Philippines, “Takipsilim” is already streaming on Spotify and its music video is also now on YouTube.

