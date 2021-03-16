‘Bakit ‘di ka sumipol?’ Morissette surprises ‘Hide and Sing’ as mystery celebrity

Morissette appears on ‘It’s Showtime’ Tuesday as part of its ‘Hide and Sing’ segment. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Morissette surprised “It’s Showtime” viewers on Tuesday with a performance of her latest single, “Phoenix.”

Morissette was among the mystery singers in the “Hide and Sing,” the hit segment where a contestant must guess which of them is the celebrity.

The contestant for the day, “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Liofer Pinatacan, correctly guessed that “Tagokanta #3” was the celebrity based on two rounds of group and solo performances.

Pinatacan celebrated the moment he saw Morissette’s face during the reveal, where all three mystery singers take off their masks at the same time.

“Bakit ‘di ka sumipol?” co-host Vice Ganda protested, in jest, referring to Morissette’s signature vocal styling.

“Siyempre, dapat hindi halata!” Morissette answered, laughing.

Morissette went on to perform “Phoenix,” her first co-written and co-produced single.

Morissette, 24, is regularly seen on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and is gearing up for a digital concert to be held via KTX.

