Andrea Abaya ready to deal with bashers after 'PBB' stint

MANILA - Andrea Abaya, who finished second in the recently concluded season of “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect,” took to social media to express how grateful she is for her whole PBB journey.

“With everything that has happened around me, there’s so much to be grateful for,” she said in the beginning of her post.

Abaya said she is blessed to have a family who poured out their love and support for her in this endeavor.

She also thanked everyone making up "PBB" for providing an amazing platform “where I was able to showcase my innate talents, physical abilities and wisdom.”

“It’s also where I came across with wonderful individuals who became my friends then later became my second family,” she added.

Abaya said she is overwhelmed by the support, love and trust she’s been receiving from everyone following her stint on the show.

“They never doubted me. They accepted me whole heartedly. Thank you God for surrounding me with the realest people. Maraming salamat, mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat,” she said.

When asked during the Big 4’s first media conference on Sunday night to describe her life inside the famous blue and yellow house, Abaya said: “It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Ang daming pagsubok, ang daming mahihirap na challenges. Ilang beses akong umiyak pero alam ko na sobrang worth it. Ang dami kong natutunan and most of all, may nabuo akong pamilya dito.”

Now that they are in the outside world, Abaya said she has already prepared herself when it comes to dealing with her critics knowing she cannot please everyone.

“Naniniwala ako na handa akong harapin 'yung mga magiging bashers ko sa outside world. Maha-handle ko ito through knowing who I really am. Ako lang 'yung nakakakilala sa sarili ko. No one else can define who I am. 'Yun lang ang magiging mindset ko to deal with these bashers,” she said.

Just like the rest of the Big 4, Abaya said she is also open to venturing into showbiz and try her hand in acting.

