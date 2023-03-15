Zack Tabudlo (left) felt ecstatic after Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS played his song during a livestream. Photo from Tabudlo's Facebook and Twitter posts

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo was over the moon after learning that Jungkook of the K-pop sensation BTS played his song during a recent livestream.

On Twitter, Tabudlo shared late Tuesday a 39-second clip showing Jungkook listening to his song "Give Me Your Forever" during his livestream on fan community app WeVerse.

"So I [just woke up] and apparently I was blowing up on social media because... the Jungkook. The Golden Maknae. Just listened to 'Give Me Your Forever,'" Tabudlo wrote in the post, even citing the Korean superstar's nickname.

so i jwu and apparently i was blowing up on social media because…. THE JUNGKOOK. THE GOLDEN MAKNAE. JUST LISTENED TO GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER. I CAN NOW DIE IN PEACE HOLY SHT. 😭❤️ he even said he added my song to his playlist 💀💀🥹 pic.twitter.com/itNcIT9VI4 — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) March 14, 2023

"I can now die in peace... He even said he added my song to his playlist," Tabudlo added.

Jungkook played the song at the request of a fan, whom Tabudlo thanked in a separate Twitter post.

big shoutouttt to @koobviously for requesting gmyf YOURE A LEGEND 🥹❤️ thank u thank u thank u! — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) March 14, 2023

This is not the first time that a member of BTS, who are widely credited for bringing K-pop into the US mainstream, listened to a Filipino artist. In July 2022, Paolo Sandejas' song "Sorry" was featured on member V's vlog.

Tabudlo, 21, was first seen as a contestant on the first season of the singing competition "The Voice Kids." Among his hit songs are "Binibini," "Pano," "Yakap" and "Habang Buhay."

