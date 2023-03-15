Home  >  Entertainment

New ticket prices for 'K-Verse' announced

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2023 08:21 PM

Local promoter MakeItLive announced Wednesday new ticket prices for "K-Verse," an upcoming K-pop concert to be held at the Araneta Coliseum.

According to MakeItLive, the price for the SVIP section has been trimmed to P12,800 from P13,500 while the VIP section now costs P11,500 from P12,500.

Ticket prices for the Lower Box section stood at P9,500.

The Upper Box section was divided into two: Upper Box A and B which cost P7,500 and P6,500, respectively.

The price for the Gen Ad section was lowered to P3,750 from P4,500.

A pre-sale event will take place on March 18 at Novotel Manila, which fans can register for on March 16, MakeItLive said.

The general sale, meanwhile, starts on March 19 via TicketNet's website and outlets, the promoter added.

The lineup for the April 11 show includes Girls' Generation member Taeyeon, boy band The Boyz and rising girl group Aespa.

