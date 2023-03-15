LOOK: Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde enjoy getaway in Italy

Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde seem to be having an enjoyable getaway in Italy.

As seen in Marudo’s Instagram updates, they are taking full advantage of his work trip by exploring the beautiful province of Marudo in Milan and indulging in some of the area's local delicacies.

The couple also appears to have taken some time to relax and unwind, enjoying each other's company and the beautiful scenery around them.

In a recent interview, Atayde said she is very much content with her current relationship with Marudo.

“I am very happy right now. I am in a relationship where I feel valued and where there’s so much mutual respect, mutual admiration. Very much [like part of the family], I’d say,” she said.

According to Atayde, she does not know how their special bond started but they definitely got together last year.

“We’ve been friends kasi for so long. Siguro last year, [we made it official in] 2022 for sure.”

It was during an ANC Headstart interview in January when Marudo confirmed that he and Atayde are already a couple.

The couple are currently in Italy because Marudo is part of the G! Kapamilya Tour along with Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, and Joshua Garcia.