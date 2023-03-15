Harry Styles goes retro in 'Love On Tour' concert in PH

British pop singer Harry Styles serenades his fans during his 'Love On Tour' concert at the Philippine Arena last March 15, 2023. Photo by @braverylouis28.

MANILA — British pop star Harry Styles brought his retro-inspired tracks in his "Love On Tour" concert at the Philippine Arena on Wednesday.

Styles set the mood at the cavernous venue with "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," the intro track of his latest album "Harry's House."

He followed this up with "Golden" and "Adore You," which he also performed at his first concert as a solo artist in the Philippines in 2018.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be with you tonight. Thank you for having us here in the Philippines. It's been five years since I was here. Thank you so, so much for bringing us back to play," he said.

Fans went wild when Styles started to sing tracks from his third album like "Keep Driving," "Daylight," "Matilda," "Satellite," Cinema," and "Late Night Talking."

He then thanked his fans for their support since his days as a member of One Direction.

"A massive, massive thank you for the people here in the Philippines for your massive support through the years. I have the privilege to come here and play for the 10 or so years in my life and you guys have been so incredibly kind to me," Styles said.

"I know we would not be able to come here and play if it wasn't for you guys getting us here so thank you so, so much to every single one of you here tonight," he added.

Directioners were in for a treat when Styles sang his former boy group's hit "What Makes You Beautiful." This was One Direction's first release after ending their journey in "The X Factor UK" in third place.

Styles also helped a Filipino fan propose to his girlfriend with a duet of "Sign of the Times," then followed it with older hits like "Treat People With Kindness," and "Watermelon Sugar."

It wouldn't be a Harry Styles without a quirky segment and in "She's Dressed As a Banana," where the singer counts concertgoers dressed in a banana suit.

This tradition started during his 2021 concert in Australia, where Styles saw a fan dressed as a banana and made the song. From there, many fans would dress as bananas and he would count them in the latter part of his concert.

Styles ended the show set with his Billboard No. 1 single "As It Was" and the classic track "Kiwi" from his self-titled debut album.

RELATED VIDEO: