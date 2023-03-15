Ed Sheeran drops new single 'Eyes Closed' on March 24

Photo from Ed Sheeran's Facebook page.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be releasing his comeback single next week.

In an announcement, Sheeran said his new song "Eyes Closed" will be released on March 24.

"This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out I expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds me of them and things you did together," he said.

"You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it. Blue was Jamals colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I’m dancing with my eyes closed to try get through it," he added.

Sheeran earlier revealed that his latest album "-" (pronounced as subtract) will drop on May 5, an album that he has been working on for 10 years.

The artist, so far, has released 5 albums: "+" (pronounced as plus) in 2011, "x" (pronounced as multiply) in 2014, "÷" (pronounced as divide) in 2017, "No. 6 Collaborations Project" in 2019, and "=" in 2021.

He has 4 Grammys under his belt including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

He also won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” in 2018 and Best Pop Vocal Album for his third album.

