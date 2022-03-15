MANILA – Vice Ganda did a car raid on his fellow hosts of the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

In his latest vlog, his followers got a glimpse of what Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Bang, Vhong Navarro, Karylle, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz use when they go to work.

Alcasid and Navarro both own a Toyota Land Cruiser, which they say is very fuel-efficient because it’s diesel-powered.

Karylle and Jugueta both use a Mitsubishi Montero Sport which they like because of its space.

This was also Bang’s consideration in getting himself a Hyundai Starex.

As for Corpuz, he fancies a Ford Raptor, which he drives when he goes on long rides with his family or friends.

Unlike the other hosts who own big vehicles, Perez drives a Mini Cooper, which Vice Ganda is fond of.

This is not the first time Vice Ganda featured his co-hosts in his vlog as they would appear from time to time, making them frequent guests in his vlog.

