Screenshot from BGYO's Facebook page

Pinoy pop group BGYO has released a snippet of their adventures in Dubai which will be featured in their upcoming docu-film.

The P-pop group dropped the teaser for the first episode of #BGYOWillGoDareDubai where they tried off-roading in the Dubai’s sand dunes.

In the video clip, the quintet tried to sing one of their hit songs “The Light” while enjoying the experience navigating the Middle East desert.

“Will BGYO be able to sing 'The Light' while off-roading on sand dunes? Let's find out in their first episode of #BGYOWillGoDareDubai,” the caption said.

The Dubai docu-film of BGYO will be aired via KTX.

Earlier this month, the group took the “ASAP Natin To” stage to celebrate their first group anniversary. BGYO treated their fans by singing and dancing to “Sabay,” a track off their album “The Light” which came out in 2021.

BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki. They debuted as a group in 2021, two years after training under ABS-CBN's Star Hunt Academy.