Nadine Lustre, boyfriend enjoy winter season abroad

MANILA – Actress Nadine Lustre seems to be having a wonderful time with boyfriend Christophe Bariou as they spend time together abroad.

As seen in Lustre’s Instagram Stories, they went skiing as they enjoy the winter season in an undisclosed countr.

Before leaving the Philippines, the couple worked hand in hand with various organizations in helping Siargao get back on its feet following the devastation caused by typhoon Odette on the island.

Bariou is a resort owner in Siargao, where Lustre resided for months at a time in the past year.

Lustre first confirmed her romance with Bariou in January, when she posted for the first time a photo of them sharing a sweet moment.

The two were first rumored to be an item in mid-2021, when they were photographed together.

Bariou made the first public indication of his relationship with Lustre in December, when he shared on his Facebook page photos chronicling a relief drive they led for victims of Odette.