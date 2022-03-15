MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Maymay Entrata has now over 7 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

"Happy 7M followers Instagram Fanmily!" Entrata posted on Instagram to mark her newest social media milestone.

Entrata, 24, is currently in Canada where she is studying. Just last week, her single "Amakabogera" has reached the 13-million mark on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Entrata started her showbiz career when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother" where she was first paired with fellow housemate Edward Barber.

Aside from TV series and digital shows, Entrata has also appeared in several films, including in the highest grossing movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Last year, she starred in the romantic-comedy film "Princess DayaReese" with Barber.

