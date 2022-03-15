MANILA -- Actress Claudine Barretto remembered her late former boyfriend, actor Rico Yan, on his birthday. He would have turned 47 on March 14.

Posting a photo of a birthday cake for Yan, Barretto greeted the actor on his special day.

"In a few minutes it’ll be you’re birthday. As you celebrate in Heaven, we celebrate you here on Earth. May u know that i & the people who luv u will forever luv & celebrate you. I luv you," she wrote.

Last year, Barretto opened up on why she remains affected by the death of her former boyfriend.

"Mahal ko pa rin siya. Hindi nawawala 'yon. I think hindi nawawala 'yung (love) kapag namatay na 'yung tao. Kahit hindi na kami, nandoon pa rin. Lalo pa yatang lumalabas kung ano ang nararamdaman mo towards the person kapag nawala na 'yung tao," Barretto admitted.

Barretto was dating Yan when the young star was found dead inside his hotel room at a Palawan resort. He died in his sleep due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis on March 29, 2002.

Barretto and Yan starred in the hit series “Mula Sa Puso” and “Saan Ka Man Naroroon” and headlined movies like “Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita” and “Got 2 Believe.”