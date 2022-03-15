Screenshot from ITZY's TikTok account

Kapamilya actress and host Kim Chiu could not believe that K-Pop girl group ITZY noticed her dance cover of “Swipe.”

ITZY released on Tuesday a dance duet of its members Yuna and Chiu dancing their song, which was released in September 2021 as part of their first studio album “Crazy in Love.”

Chiu took to Instagram to express her disbelief over the TikTok post of ITZY, saying that she was shaking because of joy and excitement.

“LIKE OMG!!!!!! I didn’t believe at first then I checked itzy official tiktok account…. Like…. OMG!!! I cannot breathe!!! Nahimatay ako ng 5 seconds,” she said the caption.

“@itzy.all.in.us YUNA saw my dance!!??? Can someone pinch me now na! Im shaking with so much joy and excitement!! Hhahaha mejo OA pero legit nga!!! #TIKTOKduet with ITZY Yuna REALNESS!!!!! #midzy here thank you!!!!❤made my night!!!”

Chiu was one of the most talk-about topics on Twitter, entering the trending list on Tuesday.

Chiu uploaded her dance cover on TikTok last October 2021 which has garnered over 460,000 views, as of writing.

IZTY’s post, on the other hand, reached 500,000 views after two hours of releasing the TikTok duet.

ITZY’s first full-length album emerged as the best-selling album in the United States during the tracking period dating from September 24-30.

The record sold around 26,000 units during its opening week, earning it the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

The group is composed by Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.