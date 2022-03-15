Kim Chiu celebrates Bianca Gonzalez on her birthday

MANILA – Kim Chiu turned to social media to pay tribute to Bianca Gonzalez as she celebrates her birthday.

On Instagram, Chiu shared a photo of them together while enumerating the things she loves and appreciates about Gonzalez.

“To one of the kindest and purest hearts here in the industry ate B @iamsuperbianca happy birthday!!!!! You have a great heart, sobrang genuine, and in the middle of kangaragan, you always remain zen and relaxed,” she said.

Chiu said she also learns a lot from Gonzalez when it comes to hosting. The two work together as co-hosts of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“Di ko alam ang tumatakbo sa isip mo but when we look at you lalo na sa hosting kami nila Melai na re-relax na din kami. You always have this aura of ‘grace under pressure,’” she said.

To end her post, Chiu vowed to always have Gonzalez’s back.

“We love you ate b!! Thank you for being you and nandito lang kami lagi sa likod mo. Wala lang nakatayo! Hehe charot but true 'yun here lang kami lagi para sa 'yo ate b!!! We love you! You deserve all the happiness in the world coz you deserve it,” she said.

Gonzalez turned 39 last March 11.