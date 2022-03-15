Is Kylie Padilla ready to fall in love again?

MANILA -- Months after her breakup with husband actor Aljur Abrenica, actress Kylie Padilla is not ready to enter into another relationship.

In an online Q&A she conducted on Instagram on Monday night, Padilla wrote "nope" when asked if she's ready to fall in love again. She also stressed that her heart is now "calm" and that she "got a lot of self-love."

When a netizen asked, "Mahal mo ba?" Padilla replied: "Baka pwedeng ako naman muna. Lol."

Padilla also shared her thoughts about closure and acceptance when asked "At what point do you realize you no longer have the same feelings with your ex?"

Padilla has two children with Abrenica. The couple parted ways last year because of a third party.

