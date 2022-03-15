Hilary Duff said what she loves most about her show 'How I Met Your Father' is how it celebrates friendship as it tells stories of modern love and dating.

It also paved the way for her to have a close relationship with her castmates.

"Working together on the show, it's a new relationship. But I think we both knew that to make that onscreen relationship work, we actually had to go pretty deep in real life, to figure out each other's personalities and how we kind of work together. And also we came from not totally similar backgrounds, but we have a lot in common and we've been working for a long time. So there's that connection, that we kind of understand each other and understand what that life is like," Duff noted.

Francia Raisa and Hilary Duff. Photo courtesy: Hulu "How I Met Your Father"

Her costar Francia Raisa said her friendship with Duff's character on the show has mirrored their own bond now.

"We learned that with two people that genuinely love each other, and then even that little tiff that we had at the bat mitzvah, she was able to be real with me and I was vulnerable with her and it was a great way to communicate. And even off camera. She is like the definition of sisterhood," Raisa pointed out.

"Seriously, I think we were, one time on the phone. I was like, ‘Are you messing with me? Are you really my friend? Are you just playing the part?’ I'm not used to this, like it's crazy. And you know, it exists, I have great girlfriends, but she really set the tone for what friendship really is."

"How I Met Your Mother" stars (left to right): Tom Ainsley, Chris Lowell, Tien Tran, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma. Photo courtesy: Hulu "How I Met Your Father"

Its actors shared how grateful they are for the ways that starring in the show changed their lives. Tien Tran admitted that at first, she was intimidated by the show's cast.

"They have so much history working in this industry and I've learned so much from them and I think that's the thing that I've learned the most as an actor is just to soak in as much of their wisdom as possible, and I hope that that comes across on the screen as well," Tran said.

As for Tom Ainsley, he said "when we started, I had an idea as to where I wanted Charlie to go, but I perhaps wasn't brave enough with it. And it was our wonderful director and quasi-cult leader Pam Fryman that gave me the bravery, put her arm around me and said, ‘Just just go for what you think. And I'll pull you back if it's too much.’ And so I felt very safe with her. And yeah, it certainly was doing a show like this sort of genre, it's quite liberating to be able to take things away from perhaps realism and push the boundaries a little bit."

Photo courtesy: Hulu "How I Met Your Father"

The Hulu comedy series has been renewed for a second season and the cast is excited to see what the writers will come up with when they return.

"One thing I like about this show is everybody in all the different types of relationships are explored, like online dating, dating in real life, meeting someone in real life, long-distance relationship and a love that has lasted a long time in the case of Sid and Hanna. So I really want to see how that works, what the tribulations are, how to make it work," Suraj Sharma said.

The cast also appreciates how the people behind the show performed despite the difficulties of filming during the pandemic. For Chris Lowell, it "definitely showed the resilience of the community, particularly the crew."

"These are the hardest working people in our industry and they get the least amount of credit. And for them to be coming to work every day masked under already difficult circumstances, but then doing it with a mask on your face was just really kind of blew my mind. I mean, I didn't think I could respect them more until we made a show during COVID," Lowell said.

'How I Met Your Father' will have its first season finale this week.